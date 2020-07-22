God's faithful servant, James Edward Elder, was called home on July 15, 2020 in La Marque, TX. James was born to Roosevelt Elder and Eddie Mae Donahue in Wharton,TX. James was a proud graduate of Central High School class of 1943 and enjoyed reunions with his classmates. James answered the call of duty and served in World War II in the United States Army and was stationed in Northern France during the war. James received the following military decorations: EAME Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal before his honorable discharge in 1946.
After returning home he married Ethel "Evelyn" Brooks, which he called the love of his life. They shared 4 children in their union. James was a loving provider for his family. James worked over 40 years as a longshoreman in Galveston, TX until his retirement. He also worked at Local 851 that is now Local 20. Affectionately called "Dudley", James enjoyed traveling the vast United States, coin collecting, and spending time with Stanley P (dog and companion). Dudley was one of the longest living active members of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ethel Elder, brother JC Crawford, daughter Cynthia (mother Annie), son James Jr. (mother Ethel), granddaughter Gina Elder, and devoted friend Nellie Jones.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, Gwendolyn Fontenot, granddaughter Youhana "Nikki" Manego, grandson Rashid Fontenot, son, Graylen Elder, granddaughter Graylanda Elder, son, James Elder III, granddaughter Kimberly Malone, grandson, Charles Elder, grandson, Micheal Elder, grandson Alexander Elder, a host of great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 5pm- 8pm. Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11am at Mt. Moriah with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The wearing of face masks and social distancing are REQUIRED given the safety guidelines issued by local & state officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Doll House Assisted Living Home of La Marque,TX. for their kindness and care during this time.
James "Dudley" will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.