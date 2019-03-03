Ronald Wayne McBee, 76, lifetime resident of Texas City, recently of League City, passed away March 2, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Ronnie was born September 25, 1942, to Adele Ella and Lemuel McBee in Texas City. He studied English and journalism at the University of Texas and was a lifetime Longhorn fan. He and his family owned and operated Mac’s Food Market for many years. Ronnie was Past President of the Galveston County Grocers Association. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 46 years Claudia Bulter McBee; daughters Lisa McBee Molina and husband David, and Tracy McBee Johnson and husband Charlie; sons Robert Sean McBee and wife Sandra, and Evan Wayne McBee and fiancé Andrea; grandchildren Kristopher, Cecil, Alec, Nicholas, Robert, Michael, Gabriella, and Gavin; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A visitation in his honor will be held 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with funeral services 10:30 AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson.
Ronnie was a huge advocate of children and animals so, In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or the children’s charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.