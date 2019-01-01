The family of Debby Catherine Woods invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved mother and grandmother. Services will be held Friday, January 4, 2019, at the St Paul United Methodist Church (1425 Broadway), with viewing beginning at 11:00 AM followed by service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Clarence White officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Robert, Chauntae and Christopher, 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, other relative and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.