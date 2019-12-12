Dwuan Anderson, 51, of League City passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, December 14 followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas with the Dr. Vernon L. Baines officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Dwuan was born October 3, 1968 in Galveston to the late Georgia Ann Norris and the late James L. Norris. He was a graduate of Texas City High School and Sam Houston State University.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 17 years, Deosha Anderson; daughter, Auria Anderson; son, Canon Anderson; brother, Cedric Anderson (Shona); sister, Georgia Paddio; brother, Charles Paddio; nephew, Cullen Smith; niece, Kindal Smith and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and long-time friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dwana L. Norris.
Dwuan was a devoted husband and father and never missed an opportunity to make lifelong memories. He was a mentor to many and a friend to all. He will be remembered for his generous smile and his willingness to help anyone in need.
