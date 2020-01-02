FREEPORT—Michael E. Hill, 42, departed this life, December 28, 2019, at his residence.
Michael’s family invites you to join them beginning with a visitation on Friday, January 3rd, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a wake from 7-8 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 4th at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner, Freeport, TX. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
You may share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
