Schaper
Services for Leroy James “Rusty” Schaper will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 West in Dickinson. Burial to follow in Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Lasater
Graveside services for Thomas Lasater will be held today at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson at 10 a.m. under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Zapalac
Services for Bunny Zapalac will be held today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. An Elk’s Memorial Service will precede the funeral at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Houston.
