GALVESTON — Judy M. Saracco, or Mom, as she was called by her four sons, passed away early on Monday, October 26, 2020. Giuditta (Judy) Assunta Federighi Saracco was born in Galveston on June 22, 1934, as the oldest daughter of Iacopo Federighi and Zita Fontana Pelli Federighi, Italian immigrants from the village of Antraccoli, Lucca, Toscano province, Italy. Iacopo operated several grocery stores in the 17th street area. As typical during those years, the family lived upstairs above the store. Zita passed away November 10, 1946 and was buried back home in Italy. During this trip, Iacopo met Iside Annunciata Ghiselli and they were soon wed and continued their American dream back in Galveston.
Judy was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline Academy and was a devout Catholic. She attended The University of St. Thomas in Houston. In the mid 1950’s, Judy met John Joseph Saracco and on April 20, 1958 they were wed at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They were a dynamic couple, enjoying life on the island and in their travels. They had a very strong work ethic and supported each other in life for 57 years.
Judy wore many hats in her life: trust department clerk at US National Bank; insurance agent at Saracco Insurance Agency; motorhome driver for field trips, swim meets, and ball games; realtor; developer; deer hunter; casino fan; cook; Mom and Grandma; sister; aunt; antique dealer; Texas Aggie and O’Connell football supporter; and the Final Word on many discussions. She was strong-willed as many know but very compassionate and understanding. She frequented and enjoyed many restaurants around town and loved some good BBQ.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Zita; father, Iacopo; and stepmother, Iside; her husband, John J. Saracco; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, George J. and Nora Saracco.
She is survived by her sister, Carla A.F. and husband, Al Eriksson, of La Marque; four sons: George I. Saracco (Erma), John J. Saracco, Jr., Anthony C. Saracco, and Michael F. Saracco (Heather); her grandchildren: Carolin Morales Becker, Kelley Renee, Trey Grigsby, Anthony C. Saracco, Jr., Savannah Saracco, Christopher M. Saracco, Michaela Saracco, Victoria M. Saracco, Dakota Saracco, and Michael “Deuce” Saracco; great grandchildren: Anthony C. Saracco, III, Ean Becker, Evelyn Becker, Kamdyn Saracco, and Logan Saracco; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rosemary Giamfortone, Dorothy and B.B. Nelson, Georgia and Ami Barzilay; and numerous nieces and nephews (the Crowders, Nelsons, Noltes, Meyers, Woods, Erikssons, Konemans, Hartsons, and Devries).
Pallbearers will be Billy Nelson, Guy Nelson, Trey Grigsby, Deuce Saracco, Mike Woods, and Christopher M. Saracco. Honorary pallbearers will be Al Eriksson and B.B. Nelson.
Judy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, October 29, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Masks are required; please, no exceptions!
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 14th and Broadway, in Galveston. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Please consider making a donation to Galveston Historical Foundation in Judy’s name and memory. She loved the old buildings in downtown Galveston. It would be greatly appreciated.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Judy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.