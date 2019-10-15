Hilton
Funeral services for Bobby Hilton will be held today at 11:00am at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
James
Memorial service for Velma James will be held today at 10:30am at Wynn's Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.