Hilton

Funeral services for Bobby Hilton will be held today at 11:00am at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.

James

Memorial service for Velma James will be held today at 10:30am at Wynn's Funeral Home.

