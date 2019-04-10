On April 7, 2019, our beautiful, strong matriarch Mary Avis Sowell Jacobs transitioned from this life to be with her Lord and Savior.
“Sue", “Big Sue", “Aunt Sue”, “Big Mama” … she was known by many names and was loved by so many people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 34 years, Paul Jacobs, Jr.; brother, Robert Sowell and sisters, Johnnie Mae Williams and Annie B. Jackson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories: daughter, Maleia Brooks (Paul); step-son, Keith Johnson (Mary); sister-in-love, Brenda Sowell; grandchildren Matasha, Keneshe, Amanda, and Mia; great-grandchildren Kaiden, Kellie, Channing, Kanise, and Kensley; best friend and longtime neighbor, Francis Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, church members, neighbors, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, April 12th at 6:00 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 5:00 p.m., at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX, Rev. Jonathan Steele, Pastor. Homegoing services will take place Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Many, LA, where Rev. Martin B. Scott, Officiant.
