Alice Agnes Maffei
GALVESTON—Alice Agnes Maffei, 92, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2018, in Webster, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Mary Lee Smith
TEXAS CITY—Mary Lee Smith, 86, received her call into eternal rest on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Mainland Medical l Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Toni Rodgers
HITCHCOCK—Toni Rodgers, 52, departed this life on Tuesday, June 5 2018, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Mary Robinson
TEXAS CITY—Mary Robinson, 96, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Birda Rue Washington
MANVEL—Birda Rue Washington, 91, of Manvel, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
