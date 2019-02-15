Joe Max Taylor, 86, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.
His family will receive visitors beginning at 4:30 pm, Monday, February 18, at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. A rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. Sheriff Taylor will lie in state at the Joe Max Taylor Law Enforcement Center from 9:30 am until 12:00 noon, Tuesday, February 19. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center. Burial will be private.
