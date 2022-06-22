LA MARQUE, TX — Leroy Crear, 92, passed away June 16, 2022. He was born on July 7, 1929, to the late Jordan and Viola Offord Crear, in St. Landry Parish, LA. He attended school in Louisiana. Leroy was a member of St. John Baptist Church. He served as deacon and in the Men's chorus. Leroy was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed working in his garden, doing carpentry work, cooking, and most of all serving the Lord. He was previously employed at Todd Shipyard, UTMB and later retired from Shriners Burn Hospital.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Sterling Siverand, Sr. and stepmother Eva Crear; daughter Lynda Crear White; nine siblings and two nieces.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Louise Crear; stepdaughter that he loved as his own Loretha Johnson (Wayne); grandchildren, William White, Sr. (Nakia), Shaun White, and Marques Johnson; two great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sisters, Leola Block (James, Sr.), Gertrude Guillory (Herman); brothers, Wilbert Siverand (Ella Marie), Sterling "Tom" Siverand, Jr., extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service celebrating his life a 12 noon at St. John Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy, Rev. Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas. Memorials may be sent to the church during the visitation hours.
