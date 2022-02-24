WATAUGA — Mrs. Maria Virginia Sorrels passed from this life Monday, November 29, 2021, in Lewisville, Texas.
Born October 22, 1974 in Texas City, Mrs. Sorrels had been a resident of Watauga for over 20 years, previously of Santa Fe. She had been a Phlebotomist with UTMB, was an American Indian Lipan Apache and the ambassador of the American Indian Heritage Day in Texas. Maria enjoyed bead work, camping, going to the reservation in Oklahoma and loved spending time with her family, but her daughter Ayla was the love of her life.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Joshua DeLeon; grandparents, Victor and Guadalupe DeLeon, Jesus and Sevarana Perez.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 15 years, Kevin Sorrels; daughter, Ayla Marie Sorrels of Watauga; parents, Ricardo and Ofelia (Perez) DeLeon of Santa Fe; brother, Victor DeLeon and wife, Lori of Apple Springs; sister, Jessica DeLeon Hale and husband, Frank of Santa Fe; niece, Julia Raanes of Santa Fe; nephew, Dustin Raanes of Santa Fe; multiple great nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, with Mr. Raul DeLeon and Pastor Charlie Rolo officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.