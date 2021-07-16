GALVESTON — On Monday Morning July, 12, 2021 Percy Bernard Saxton Jr. departed this earthly life for his heavenly home. He went home peacefully surrounded by his loved ones as he wished.
There will be a service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M.., on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Greater Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Michael Dwyer officiating. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
