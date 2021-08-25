LEAGUE CITY — Ernest L. Randall III passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2021. Born on March 18, 1935, he grew up in Ada, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elzabeth Randall and his youngest son, Eric L. Randall. He is survived by his oldest son, Randy Randall and wife Toni of League City. His grandson, Chandler Randall of League City, and his beautiful great granddaughter, Addison Randall of Bacliff.
In 1963 the family moved to League City and Ernie started a long career with NASA. He was involved in the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo space programs. He was also the builder, founder, and owner of Clear Creek Gun Range in League City.
Thank You to Bonnie Benkula and her staff at the Seasons Personal Care Home in Hitchcock, Tx and to Walter Manuel, RN from Resolutions Hospice. Their compassion and professionalism were greatly appreciated and comforting during a difficult time.
A special thank you to Ernestine Smith. She was a special person in Ernie’s life, and he had a special place in his heart for her. She was a rock when he needed one and provided comfort when needed.
We will miss you Dad; you will always be in our hearts and your spirit will always be out at the Gun Range.
At his request there will be no services, just “Remember the good times.”
