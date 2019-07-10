Mary Lozano, 79, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Galveston, Texas. Mary was born at her home in Houston,TX, on January 3, 1940, and is the daughter of the late Johnny M. Longoria and the late Beatrice Garcia Longoria.
She is survived by her five children, her faithful dog, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ramiro G. Lozano, Sr., and one child, Ruben Lozano.
Marie’s career in nursing began in the 1950’s at St. Joseph Hospital and continued for an additional 25+ years at the Methodist Hospital in Labor and Delivery, before retiring in the mid 1990’s. After retiring, she kept herself busy by teaching her instrument and nursing techniques to students at a local college, all the while, assisting with the family businesses.
Mary was strong in her faith and always kept her bible close. She always offered a prayer for her family, friends, pets, and any of God’s creations that she felt were in need.
Surviving children include her daughter, Virginia Lozano (W. Ross McMicken); and sons, Steve Lozano, Ramiro G. Lozano, Jr. (Debbie), Larry Lozano, and Joseph M. Lozano. Mary’s surviving sisters include, Susie Bray, and Bernice Rodriguez. Her surviving brothers are, Johnny M. Longoria Jr. (Rita), Kenneth R. Longoria (Georgeanne), Christopher Longoria (Sue), and J. Anthony Longoria (Angie); grandchildren include, Vanessa Valles (Mario), Linda M. Ticer (Sam), Garrett Lozano, Adam Lozano, AndrewPaul Lozano McMicken, Ramiro A. Lozano, Ruben Lozano (Krystal), Richard Lozano (Kimberly), Robert Lozano, Gena Cervantes (Joe), Jessica Lopez (Justin), Pamela Anderson, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing is to be held on Friday, July 12th, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for friends and family at the Funeraria Del Angel funeral home at North Fwy, Houston, TX 77022. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th, at the Funeraria Del Angel funeral home, and the internment will be at Hollywood Cemetery immediately following the service.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
For condolences, please visit www.funerariadelangel.com
