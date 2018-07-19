Kelly McCarron Abbitt

December 21, 1961 – July 18, 2018
San Leon Mayor and Local Legend Kelly Abbitt won his battle with cancer in the early hours of Wednesday July 18th 2018. He slipped peacefully into Heaven while many of us slept.
Kelly was born in Houston, Texas and attended high school in Friendswood. He served our country in the US Navy, loved to ride motorcycles, and loved his fellow man with all his heart.
As Mayor of San Leon, he helped more people and causes than can be named and was the center of an article in the Houston Chronicle about the loving and giving people of San Leon.
He was preceded in death by his father Howard Abbitt, mother Caroline Dickens, and sister Lauren Abbitt Thornton.
He is survived by wife Jan Abbitt, his “Pops” Charles Dickens, children Devin Acklen and Michael Abbitt, brothers Randy Abbitt and Paul Dickens, and sister Christine Kirchens.
Services will be at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 21 with graveside services immediately following at San Leon Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be directed to Jan Abbitt for distribution to the San Leon causes that Kelly loved.
