GALVESTON — James M. Curl born June 29 1927 in Denton TX passed away on Friday March 5th at his home in Galveston TX surrounded by his loving daughters and his dog Stella.
James and his wife Elaine retired to Galveston, after raising their 5 daughters in Houston by way of Dallas, 25 years ago. James was born and raised in Denton TX, where he was an all-star athlete at Denton High School and remained active throughout his life, playing tennis well into his late 70's. An avid reader, he took frequent trips to the library for his next book. James met our mother Elaine in the library at University of North Texas, where he enrolled in school after his time in the Navy, and graduated with a degree in business. He loved to fish and kept a lovely garden inside the white picket fence in front of his house on Sealy. He walked his dog every day and made fast friends with his East End neighbors. He fell in love with Galveston and never thought of living anywhere else.
Proceeded in death by mother and father Naioma and John H. Curl, brother Jack Curl, sister Gwendolyn Curl, daughter Sharon Curl Tweeboom, and wife Elaine H. Curl.
Survived by daughters Janet Curl Baker, Pam Curl Creekmore, Sandra Curl Speich, Lynda Curl Willke, and son-in-law William John Willke IV. Grandchildren, Alexis Guerry Bogo, Wills and Holden Baker, Courtney, April, and Tanner Creekmore, Brandon and Katelyn Speich, and Olivia and India Willke, his devoted dog, Stella, and many friends. Funeral 10:30 AM on April 10th at Sacred Heart Church, Galveston, Texas, with reception to follow.
