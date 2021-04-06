FORT WORTH, TX — Gloria J. Medina, daughter of Amparo and Alberto Colunga, born April 15,1932 in Galveston, TX, entered into eternal glory on April 3, 2021 at the age of 88.
Funeral: The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church followed by a Mass at 7 p.m. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to Safe Haven of Tarrant County, 1010 N. Center, Arlington, TX 76011 (safehaventc.org) or Harvest House, 349 NW Renfro St. Burleson, TX 76028 (harvesthouse.org)
Complete obituary available at www.thompsonfunerals.com.
