Celia Young was sung into heaven by her family present on June 13, 2019.
She was born Celia Claire Stripling on March 12, 1933 to Leslie Dayton and Alta Estelle Hull Stripling, the youngest of their four daughters. Her three sisters, Joyce Davis, Bettye King and Margaret Oliver, preceded her in death.
Celia followed her sisters to Baylor University, becoming a lifelong Baylor Bear after graduation. She met her husband Robert C. "Bob" Young at Baylor and they married August 27, 1953 just before he began his Air Force ROTC tour of enlistment. He died in February, 2013, the year they would have celebrated their 60th anniversary. She devoted her life to her family and to her faith, serving God at a Baptist church in whatever town her life with Bob led. Everyone who met her loved her, because she loved everyone. Especially her grandbabies.
She is survived by her children, Martha "Gail" Shelton and husband Myles; Steven Carl Young and wife Carla; Margaret Catherine "Cathy" Blurton and husband Lewis; and Laura Jean Henderson and husband Allen, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as three brothers-in-law and many, many nieces and nephews.
A visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont St., in Galveston. Additional visiting time will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Bay Area Presbyterian Church, 670 E. Medical Center Blvd., in Webster, with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow. A short graveside service will take place at 4:00 p.m. at Oakhill Cemetery in Smithville, TX. Under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
The grandchildren will serve as pallbearers: April Shelton Galyardt, Rhys Shelton, Robert Shelton, Tim Kawanishi-Young, Dayton Young, Ellie Young, Jared Griffel, Chad Griffel, Lindi Griffel, Frank Moran, Molly Henderson Kang, Aaron Henderson, Emma Henderson-Ede and Nathan Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.