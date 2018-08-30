Elliott Darnell James was surrounded by family when he transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly mansion on August 22, 2018.
The family wishes to invite you to celebrate the life of their beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, and nephew on September 1, 2018 at the First Love Church located at 2420 36th St. N, Texas City, TX 77590 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Wedgeworth, officiating.
Elliott attended GISD and LMISD schools. He was a devoted member of First Love Church and enjoyed attending the South Texas Youth Conventions annually. He accomplished Camper of the Year in 2011 earning him a $1,000 scholarship.
Left to cherish fond memories are his mother, Rhonda James-Warner, sisters: Jasmine James and Nakia Batiste, brother, Kenan Warner, niece, Denise Benson, nephews: Dennis Benson III, Melvin Love III, and Antonio Rios, Grandmothers: Mary Hall and Thomasene Muse, Great Aunt, Vanessa Jefferson, Special Brothers: Adrian Loftis and Isaiah Halliburton and a host of relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the Youth Department of Simply Jesus Church of Hitchcock, TX, under the leadership of Pastor Horace Stephens, for their donation.
A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Anthony Conley, Nurse Leslie Price Coe and the entire staff of M. D. Anderson for the care they provided.
