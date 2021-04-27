GALVESTON — Rick Joseph Rekoff, 64, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on April 23rd, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 19, 1957, in Galveston, Texas, to Sylvia Rekoff and Raymond Valdez.
He was raised by both his loving mother, Sylvia Rekoff, and father, Gregory Rekoff in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1975. Rick was captain of the tennis team his senior year of high school and voted King of his senior class. After high school, he went on to attend Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos where he participated on both the tennis and wrestling teams. He was married in 1977 to Rochelle Rodgers and they had two sons. Upon returning to Galveston he went on to start BOI Construction alongside his brother, Ray. Rick was a master wood craftsman and built and remodeled countless homes for people over his 40-year career. Alongside that he also loved building and making gifts for people out of wood. In 2004, he met Cheryl Mogridge, with whom he would spend the next 17 years of his life.
Rick had a long and close relationship with his best friend, Davis Powel. During the past year as Rick’s health began to fail, Davis was a constant rock by his side helping him stay positive and enjoy the things he’s always loved.
Rick was a natural athlete. In his free time, on any given day one might see him jogging or riding his bike along the Seawall, as he was passionate about his health and fitness. Rick enjoyed spending as much time as possible outside where he enjoyed fishing, surfing, bike riding, driving along the Seawall and coaching both of his sons’ baseball, basketball, and soccer teams.
Rick could do many things well, such as playing the guitar and drums. There was no question that he was talented at most things he tried, perhaps his greatest gift was being a father figure to many kids, as he loved helping kids and treated them as one of his own. He was also a proud B.O.I.
Rick loved traveling with his love, Cheryl, to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and many other places. They also enjoyed traveling in their camper to several locations around Texas. He loved the excitement of adventure and together he and Cheryl went on many excursions that he thoroughly enjoyed.
Rick put his faith in Christ in 2012 and was baptized in the Gulf. He enjoyed reading his Bible and listening to sermons from John Piper every morning before starting each day. He believed there was a world awaiting him beyond this one where Christ reigned and sin was no more. He loved to talk theology with his sons to better understand what he believed. He found his only hope and salvation was in the Lord. He had attended Galveston Bible Church and eventually attended and became a member of Coastal Community Church here in Galveston.
The last 8 years of his life were spent with great joy as he welcomed his three grandchildren into the world. He loved nothing more than visiting and seeing his grandkids.
Rick was preceded in death by his fathers, Raymond Valdez and Gregory Rekoff.
Rick is survived by his significant other of 17 years, Cheryl Mogridge; sons Justin Rekoff and wife Stephanie, Spencer Rekoff and wife Jolie; loving mother, Sylvia Rekoff; brothers, Ray Rekoff and wife Brenda; Ronnie Rekoff and wife Rita, sister, Michelle Walding, grandchildren: Tristan and Lyndie Rekoff, and Owen Rekoff; nieces, Lindsay Richison and husband Allen, Melissa Rekoff and fiancé Julio Rodriguez, Jenna Rekoff and fiancé Shad Ybarra, Shelby Walding; and nephews, Corey Rekoff and wife Kendall, Cody Walding, and Michael Walding.
Rick’s family will receive visitors beginning at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A service celebrating Rick’s life will begin at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Galveston Food Bank, Galveston Urban Ministries, or any other organization that supports the preservation of Galveston.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Rick’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
