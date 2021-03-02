GALVESTON, TX — Linda Marie Rudd was born on April 17, 1958 and passed away on February 20, 2021. Services will be held Saturday March 6, 2021 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd st Galveston, TX 77550. Viewing will be from 9 am-11am with Services starting at 11 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.