TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Sgt. Arquimedez Flores (Frank) entered this Life on November 16, 1933, born to Beatriz Farias and Manuel Aguilar Flores on the Butler Ranch in League City, Texas.
Frank attended Galveston Public Schools and couldn’t wait to ditch school to join the U. S. Army. He worked hard to become a Ranger & Paratrooper in the 504th 1st SNN. Inf. 82nd Airborne, All American, Fort Bragg, N.C., “Devils In Baggy Pants.” After leaving the Service, and working several jobs, he met his “True” mate while working for MRC Real Estate in the 1980s. Frank loved his family, church family, spending time with his wife and his dogs Naila, Tuxedo Beau, and Tiny Dog.
He served as a male mentor for The Rites of Passage Program in The Shiloh Church, a Trustee, a Kingsman in The Women’s Missionary Society (W.M.S.), a “Hitman” for the Pastors, and enjoyed traveling with Ura to Conference and District meetings.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, several siblings, two sons, David Bernard, Ruben Arquimedez, and two grandsons. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving, “Good Wife” Ura, children, Big Alex (Ester), Julie Mossner (Karl), Janie Jones (Robert), Alex Manuel, Diana Goodrich (Adam), Albert Renee, Anneliese Skains (David), Rickey (Ashlee), RoShun (Nicole), and Monique Flores. He also leaves numerous grandchildren, great grand, and great, great grandchildren, sisters, Minerva Martinez, Dolores Gonzalez, brothers, Jimmy (Helen), and Edward (Guadalupe) Flores. Lastly, he leaves his in-laws, Terrie Andrews (Ginger), Alton Chambers, Jr. (Sarah), Cheryl Chambers, Patricia Petteway, Dee Coleman, a special cousin, Ruthie Chambers, in-l aws: CoMadre, Juliet Johnson (Robert) and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. both services will be held at Shiloh AME Church in Galveston, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
