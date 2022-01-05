Miguel E. Pompa

TEXAS CITY — A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, uncle and friend passed away peacefully in his long time residence in Texas City on January 1, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Miguel A. Pompa Lopez and Maria Arriaga Pompa: his brothers, Benjamin Pompa, Jesus Pompa and his sisters, Angelita Pompa Aguirre, Graciela Pompa Cadena and his daughter, Gracie Pompa.
Survivors are his wife of 61 years, Graciela Santos Pompa; daughter, Martha Santos; his son, Miguel A. Pompa and Karolina; his grandchildren, Freddy Pompa, Miguel R. Pompa, Kristopher and Katherine Pompa, Joe, Martita, Cindy, Issac, and Iris; his 21 great grandchildren are Joey, Alexis, Julian, Miguelito, Santana, Jazmin, Vincent, Maya, Natalia, Jimmy, Eva, Mila, Gracie, Avery, Sophia, Leila, Lana, Daniel, Abraham, Miguelito and Olivia and 5 great-great grandsons, Joey Jr., Adrian, Manny, Israel and Ritchie.
Miguel was born on August 25, 1928 in Nuevo Laredo Tamaulipas Mexico and lived there until 1969. He then moved to Texas City where he and his wife placed their roots to raise the family. Although he moved away he always kept connected with his family and enjoyed his conversations with his nieces and nephews from Mexico. He enjoyed talking about baseball but especially about his team the Los Ángeles Dodgers.
He was a hard worker and retired from Texas City Armature Works. He was a life time member of Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. He was also involved in donating to charities and helping out in his community. Miguel will always be remembered as a hard working, thoughtful man who was dedicated to taking care of his family.
Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., followed by a rosary Friday, January 7, 2022 at Emken- Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
