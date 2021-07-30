GALVESTON — Delia Perez passed away on July 17, 2020. Inurnment services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
We love you and miss you dearly. You will remain in our hearts forever, your loving family.
As long as I breathe, You'll be remembered....
