ALVIN—Mrs. Kathryn Marie Williams passed from this life Thursday afternoon, November 8, 2018, in Alvin.
Kathryn was born March 29, 1939 in Galveston and attended Santa Fe High School. With her father a fisherman, she quickly learned the art of shucking oysters and grew to love their taste. Kathryn shared her love of oysters and seafood with her family and always made sure the family meals involved oyster dressing. In the 70’s, she worked at the Busy Bee Café for many years before settling down as a homemaker. Kathryn devoted her spare time to raising miniature horses. She found an unconditional love in them that made all the hard work worth it but when she wasn’t caring for her four-legged babies, you could find her tending to her flower beds. In her CB Radio days, she was known as the “Chickasaw Squaw”, and she was definitely one of a kind! So, until we see her again, we’ll be 10-10 on the side and wish her a safe journey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna (Ryman) Baker, Sr.; husband, Vernon Lee Williams; sons, Vernon Eugene Williams, Jeffrey Scott Williams; daughter, Kathy Lea Neeley; sister, Barbara Ann Faulkner; brother, Wilber “Cowboy” Baker; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and beloved 30-year-old mini pony, Shy Gal.
Survivors include her daughters, Verna Williams, Debbie Williams, Ethel Williams, Crystal Gail Williams, Kendall LeAnn Williams; son-in-law, Benjamin Edward Neeley; brothers, William Louise Baker, Jr., Jimmy Harvey and wife, Nancy; sisters, Norma Jean Williams, Mary Harvey-Auzston, Janice Baker, Lana Jo Swint; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Alta Loma Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Cleveland officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
