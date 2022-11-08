Metta Adon Preas

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Metta Adon Preas, of League City, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in League City at the age of 83. She was born on February 23, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas to Chester and Viona (Embrey) West.

Metta graduated from La Porte high school in 1957 and always had a heart for The Bulldogs. She recently attended a 65th class reunion and was able to visit with many of her classmates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription