August 14, 1914 — August 19, 2018
I crossed the finish line...MY HEAVENLY FATHER WELCOMED ME HOME! I GOT A MANSION, NOT MADE BY HANDS! ETERNAL IN THE HEAVENS! (2Cor. 5:1)
Celebrating 104 years of life for Mrs. Josephine (Eddie) Daniels. Please join us this Saturday, August 25, 2018 at True Vine Doxa Center, 917 South Fairway, Fairfield TX 75840, (903) 390-9181.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m.
Survivors are her children; Josie Sandifer, Lafayette Bob Hayes, Otha Wayne (Diane) Hayes. Grandchildren Darlene, Warren, Sherriel, Harold, Kesha, Rasheeda, Djuanald, Rodney, ShooToo, Kim. Others; Robert, Malik, Justin, Kiara, D’Andre, Requan, Shakuri, Pashion, Justin, Jalisha, James, Brittany, Kalyn, Amari, Skyler, Tyler, Alexandria, Mable, Charles, Joe, James, Jean.
Emanuel Funeral Home, (903) 729-3188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.