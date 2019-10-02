Lela Mae Rhem Johnson, 81, was born in Galveston, Texas on April 14, 1938 to Emmitt Lee and Willie Mae Harrison Rhem. She passed away on September 26, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, LaVada Mychelle Stredic Malveaux of Fresno, Texas; Sherryl Johnńae Burton Quilla (Aaron) of Texas City, Texas; and son, Darryl D’Wayne Stredic of Missouri City, Texas; and grandchildren, Brittney Lachelle Stredic of Houston, Texas and Cort Keener, Jr. of Texas City, Texas; sister, Grace Edwards (Johnny) of Seattle, Washington; nephews, Dr. Marlon Rhem (Ellen) of Harvest, Alabama, Rodney Rhem (Raylene), Michael Rhem, Gerald Edwards, all of Seattle, Washington, James Rhem of Phoenix, Arizona; and nieces, Dr. Joi Edwards of Raleigh, North Carolina, Gaelyn Martin (Theodore) and Grace Beck (James) of Seattle, Washington; along with a host of great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Shiloh A.M.E. Church in Galveston located at 1310 – 29th Street. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m.
