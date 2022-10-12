WIMBERLY, TX — Ann Marie Bartholf, 76, of the 200 block of Skyline Ridge Lookout, Wimberley, TX, passed away October 4, 2022.
She was born in Chester, PA to the late Ann Demko and Albert Vincent Bartholf. She was also predeceased by Albert Vincent Bartholf, II. “Zeke”. Left to cherish her memory is a husband Ron Watson of 15 years; only son Vince Falco and wife Megan; sister Karen Peterson; grandson Theodore Falco; and wonderful, loving best friend Elceone Roberts and husband Johnny.
She received a master’s degree in education from Temple University Philadelphia, PA and taught high school juniors and seniors business and economics for over 30 years, while consistently leading her DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) chapter to several national appearances. She was an avid life-long reader, reading the daily paper cover-to-cover. Upon retirement, she moved to her “oasis” of Wimberley, where she immersed herself in bible study, book club and even returned to school for a massage therapy, briefly practicing out of her home and teaching business practices of massage therapy at Austin Community College. She passionately and generously served her church community for the past 22 years and will best be remembered for her deep faith, grace, generosity and genuine kindness.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church Wimberley on October 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The proceeds from the sale of her beautiful home will be donated to Orphan’s Promise. This Christian organization constructs sustainable orphanages and equips leaders to help at-risk children to achieve their God-given potential, now in 65 countries. Donations can be made to orphanspromise.org/donate.
