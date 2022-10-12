Ann Marie Bartholf

WIMBERLY, TX — Ann Marie Bartholf, 76, of the 200 block of Skyline Ridge Lookout, Wimberley, TX, passed away October 4, 2022.

She was born in Chester, PA to the late Ann Demko and Albert Vincent Bartholf. She was also predeceased by Albert Vincent Bartholf, II. “Zeke”. Left to cherish her memory is a husband Ron Watson of 15 years; only son Vince Falco and wife Megan; sister Karen Peterson; grandson Theodore Falco; and wonderful, loving best friend Elceone Roberts and husband Johnny.

