LA MARQUE—nn Lynn Smallwood Lambousy, 60, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Spring, TX. Arrangements are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
GALVESTON—Louis W. (Lou) Giusti, 89, of Galveston, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
GALVESTON—Joe Max Taylor, 86, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
GALVESTON—Antonio Eugenio Artola Jr., 51, Passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 surrounded by his family at UTMB hospital. Services are pending under the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409) 621-1677.
