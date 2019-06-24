Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.