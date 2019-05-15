Ms. Jackie Ann Blanks, 46, passed away on May 9th, 2019, in Webster, Texas. She was born on June 1st, 1972 in Galveston, Texas.

A visitation will be held on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The burial with follow at Rising Star Cemetery. Pastor Roderick Cunningham of New Jerusalem Baptist will be officiating.

