ALVIN — Carlos Flores, Jr., 66, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was the husband of Teresa Wright Flores. They shared 23 years of marriage together.
Born in San Benito, Texas, he was the son of Carlos Flores, Sr. and MariaAndrea Witron. He recently retired after 42 years at Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery. Carlos was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found great peace from studying the scriptures. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, named Rosie, on a nice day, with a good friend. He also enjoyed working, organizing and bringing bits of sunshine to others. His workshop was the envy of many a friend and you could often find him there building the colorful birdhouses which now line his thriving garden. Helping others was a source of joy for him and he often used humor to do so. He was known as a prankster and a cut-up. No one was a stranger to him. He was always smiling, and despite his many physical challenges in his later years, he kept a constant positive outlook.
He is survived by his wife Teresa Flores, his daughters Tara Brooke Flores and Tanya Raye Megale and five grandchildren, and siblings Jose Flores (Leslie), Jimmy Flores (Barbara), Irma Wehnert (Paul), Alicia Flores, Rebecca Valdez (Pete), Judy Hansen (Eric), Chris Lombardi (Rebecca), Andromeda Flores, Christal Cardenas (Chris), JC Flores (Mandy), Sarah Flores and his step-mother Lupita Flores. He is predeceased by his parents and his beloved Manx cat named "Kat" who joined the family and was his companion and buddy through his first fight with cancer.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2700 Lehi Lane, Alvin, Texas. The viewing will be held in the Relief Society Room at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society (amp.cancer.org), the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org), or the Scleroderma Research Foundation (srfcure.org).
