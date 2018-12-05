SANTA FE—Mr. Robert Isaac Webber, Jr. passed from this life Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 13 days after his beloved wife, Charlotte.
Robert was born March 22, 1937 in Santa Fe, TX to Robert and Thelma Frances (Anderson) Webber, Sr. He was a 1955 graduate of Kirwin High School, and on November 15, 1958, he and Charlotte were married. They celebrated their 60th anniversary together this year, just 6 days before her passing. Robert was a loving and devoted husband who worked hard to provide for his family. He was the owner of Webber Heating & Air, and after 28 years he retired. In retirement, Robert discovered that he was quite the chef and was always surprising his family with his culinary creations. He could repair just about anything even if it meant inventing something new. He was a member of the SF Area Historical Foundation, Senior Citizens Council and Pipefitter’s Local 211. He and Charlotte were dedicated members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for over 60 years. He will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that he’s now reunited with Charlotte.
In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by his; grandson, Justin Powers; great-granddaughter, Alacia “Allie” Danielle Wile; brothers, Paul Webber, Joe Webber and sister, Antoinette Winn
He is survived by his daughters, Shana Rawls, Linda Auer, Tammy Cromie; son, Robert “Robbie” Webber, III; grandchildren, Melissa (Chris), Clint (Krista), Robert (Rachel), Erika, Ashley (Josue), Bobby (Christine), Craig, Brian; great-grandchildren, Anna, Everly, Lillee, Logan, Ismael, Jenna, Mason, Isaac; sisters, Mary Frances LeCompte, Imelda Sharp, Roberta Hudson, Teresa Geissen (Jack); numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel, 10412 Hwy 6, Hitchcock 77563, followed by a rosary recited by Don LeCompte at 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, 77563, with Reverend John Kappe, Celebrant. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc., Post Office Box 275, Santa Fe, Texas 77517. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
