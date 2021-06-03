TEXAS CITY — Rev. Ronnie Wayne Johnson, 50, received his heavenly transition to eternal rest on May 30, 2021, at 5:04 AM at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
He was born to his parents on January 10, 1971, in Galveston, where he was raised and attended the public schools.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Earline Brown, uncle, Earnest Johnson, and great grandparents, John and Evelyn Washington and other family members.
He leaves precious memories with his devoted daughter, Tia Johnson, mother, Deborah Johnson, uncle, Johnnie Johnson (Canzetta), a devoted confidant and friend, Tameka Rice and her sons, Brendon and Brandon, a sister, Deidre Williams, brothers, Levar Williams and Jabbar Williams along with other family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 9:00 AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 2920 Ave. M, Galveston, Texas, with Pastor A.W. Colbert officiating.
Memorials and other expressions of sympathy may be sent to Field Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston.
