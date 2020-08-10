On Saturday, August 8, 2020, only 62 hours after the passing of her beloved husband, V.W., Mary Rose Perrett Uher departed this world and entered into the arms of the Divine Mercy and the nearer presence of our All-Merciful God.
Mary Rose was treasured and well-beloved as a daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, cousin, and friend. All who knew her were deeply touched by the inner light that shone from her soul with such joy into this world.
On December 31, 1938, she was born to Pearl Magdalena Franzzo Perrett and Henry Louis Perrett in Galveston, Texas. Mary Rose was married to her late husband V.W. Uher, Jr. for 58 years.
As a mother and grandmother Mary Rose took the greatest joy in her family and in keeping the feasts and festivals of each season of the year. She was known for her parties with wonderful themes. For the family going forward, every celebration and decorating for Easter and Christmas will be filled with her memory and her spirit of sheer delight in life.
Even more importantly Mary Rose is honored by her family for her wisdom and the gift she believed she had been given from God to see and recall what was good, beautiful, and true rather than dwell upon the sorrows of this life. She would encourage us all to pray for her soul now while remembering her with joy.
Mary Rose was a registered nurse who served her career in Obstetrics and Gynecology at UTMB in Galveston. She was a Distinguished Alumna of the University of Texas School of Nursing, and served as President of the University of Texas School of Nursing Alumni Association at a time when all of the U.T. Schools of Nursing were part of one system.
Later Mary Rose was awarded the UTMB School of Nursing Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1977, and in 1992 she was inducted into UTMB Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
She was born and grew up in Galveston, Texas. Her great joy in school was playing the flute and marching in the Ball High School Band. She also played the flute in the Galveston Civic Orchestra. Her son Vincent has wonderful memories as a little child sitting and playing at her feet as she practiced her flute making the most beautiful music.
Mary Rose had Saint Cecilia as her patron saint, and had a deep devotion to the patron saint of music. Saint Cecilia, pray for her soul as she passes onward beyond this life.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was married at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston where she was received into the Episcopal Church. As a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Galveston, she was a Sunday school teacher and served as President of the Women of the Church when they produced The Galveston Island Cookbook which is still in print today. She greatly loved her time with the Women of the Church of Trinity Episcopal Church.
She was very active in the Junior League of Galveston County, and her children happily remember her Chairmanship of the Junior League’s Soup and Sandwich Shoppe (1976-1977) in the Truehart-Adriance Building in Galveston.
Later in life she returned to the Catholic Church and was a member of the Roman Catholic Parish (now Cathedral) of Our Lady of Walsingham in Houston, Texas. At Our Lady of Walsingham she served as the scheduler and director of the Readers at Holy Mass. She counted that time of spiritual activity and growth in her relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ as the most joyful and most important in her life.
In recent years when home in Galveston she attended St. Mary Cathedral Basilica. And when at her son’s home in Shenandoah, Texas she attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The latter years of her life overflowed with love and pride in her grandchildren Trish and Joseph. And most every conversation was filled with some happy thought of those grandchildren who have grown into fine and amazing adults.
Mary Rose was preceded in death by her husband Vincent William Uher, Jr.; by her parents Henry Louis Perrett and Pearl Magdalena Franzzo Perrett; her in-laws Vincent W. Uher, Sr. and Alma Wells Uher; her cousin Gary Roberts and many other dearly beloved cousins and relatives.
She is survived by her 1st cousin who was a brother to her, Bennie Petty, and his wife Beverly Petty of Capistrano Beach, California. She is also survived by her son Vincent W. Uher III of Galveston, Texas; her son Victor Henry Uher of Shenandoah, Texas; her daughter Meredith Alma Uher Zalesak, her son-in-law the Rev. Dr. Richard Joseph Zalesak, Sr., her grandchildren Patricia Rose “Trish” Zalesak and R. Joseph Zalesak, Jr., of Clear Lake, Texas; her cousin Larry Roberts, his wife Mona Roberts, and their children Jennie Roberts and Danny Roberts; and many beloved cousins, relatives, and friends.
Pall Bearers are Richard Zalesak, Joseph Zalesak, Larry Roberts, Danny Roberts, Vince Johnson, and Keith Johnson. A service for V.W. and Mary Rose will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas, at 10:00 A.M on Tuesday, August 11th. There will be a visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 before the service.
On Wednesday, August 12th at 10:00am, there will be a graveside service at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock where Mary Rose and V.W. will be laid to rest next to their parents and in-laws. At a later date a Requiem Mass will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to EWTN.COM; The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, Texas or The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
