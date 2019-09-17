MISSOURI CITY—
Robert Burton Ray, 72, departed this life on September 12, 2019, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugarland, TX.
The family of Robert invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Bishop Lester Surgers officiating.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
