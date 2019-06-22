Warren Durand Fooks II, 84, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Fruitland, Maryland on November 14, 1934 to William and Esther (Vaughn) Fooks and grew up on the eastern shore of Virginia. He was very much in love with and married to Elizabeth Barney Fooks. Durand was a dedicated law enforcement officer for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department for almost three decades. His efforts during that time were focused on making Galveston and Pirate’s Beach a safer community. He will be remembered for his loyalty, his honesty, his patriotism, and his generosity. He loved being with his family, cooking a big dinner, talking politics, and taking care of his dog, Trudy. His caring arms protected many. ‘Bear’ will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Barney Fooks, his sister Joyce Fooks Holland and her husband J.T. Holland, his son John Marshall Fooks, son Philip Jefferson Fooks and wife Nancy Mineer-Fooks, son Samuel Dunham Fooks, daughter Wendy Fooks Harrington and husband Mike Harrington, daughter Susan Fooks Taylor and husband Troy Taylor, daughter Katherine Fooks Foyt and husband Jerry Foyt. He is also survived by grandchildren Sean Oliver Fooks, Shane Austin Fooks, Ashley Elizabeth Mastin-Fooks, Connor Jefferson Fooks, Thomas James Fooks, Kaelyn Rae Mineer, Samuel Brock Fooks, Nicholas Austin Fooks, Michael Lee Poppe and wife Elizabeth Anne Poppe, Scott Michael Harrington, Hayden Fooks Taylor, Mitchell Menotti Taylor, Amanda Haley Foyt and Lauren Elizabeth Foyt. Great grandchildren include Johnathin Alexander Fooks, Bryce Lee Poppe, and Landon Michael Poppe.
A Memorial Life Celebration for Durand will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598.
