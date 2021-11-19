SANTA FE — Mr. Donald Jackson Phillips, Sr. passed from this life Sunday evening, November 14, 2021, in Texas City.
Born August 7, 1937 in Purcell, Oklahoma, Mr. Phillips had been a resident of Santa Fe for 40 years, previously of Hull-Daisetta and Dallas. He had worked as an oil field worker for 38 years for both Columbia Drilling and MGF Drilling, as well as working as a pipefitter for 16 years for Exxon. Donald was a member of the Hull Masonic Lodge #1193 AF & AM and the Order of the Eastern Star, Navasota, where he was a past Worthy Patron. He enjoyed racing drag cars, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mearil Jackson and Opal Marie (Tidwell) Phillips; wife, Marietta (Stiehl) Phillips; brothers, Raymond Phillips, Loyd Phillips, Charles Phillips; sister, Anna Mae Stovall; great grandchildren, Blaine and Emery Decuir.
Survivors include his son, Donnie J Phillips, Jr. and wife, Debbie; daughter, Linda Gail Jones and husband, Dale; sisters, Doris Tousha, Joan Reynolds; grandchildren. Melissa Decuir (Clint), Nicole Roy (Josh), Lauren Hightower (Kenneth), Jennifer Kleimann (John), Hallie Phillips; great grandchildren, Case and Carson Decuir, Emily Hightower, Lane Kleimann and Sadie Roy.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Gregory officiating. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Clint Decuir, Kenneth Hightower, Timothy Johnson, Jody Nichols, Robby Nichols and Josh Roy. Honorary bearers will be Dale Jones and Joe Nichols. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
