SANTA FE — Mr. Clayton Daryl Hoff, 50, lost his battle with Leukemia on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at his home in Santa Fe Texas.
Daryl was born on July 17, 1971, in Bellville, Texas and grew up in Santa Fe, Texas and was a graduate from Santa Fe High School Class of 1990. He worked for Ashland Chemical for 22 years and a total of 30 years as an operator. Daryl enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and cutting his yard. He also enjoyed trucks, classic rock, barbecue and drinking ice cold beer. Daryl will be best remembered for being a loving husband and father to his kids.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Lester Ray Hoff.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Stacy Carson Hoff: son, Jacob Andrew Hoff; daughter, Amiee Nicole Hoff; Daryl’s mom, Nora Vanier Brandon; sisters, Tracy Geesing of Santa Fe, Texas, Terrie Laxson and husband, Chris Laxson of Texas City, Texas, Tiffany Murphy of Santa Fe. Texas; brother, Donnie Hoff and wife, Penny Hoff of Abbeville, Alabama; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held on May 21, 2022 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. The service will start at noon.
A private cremation was conducted under the directions of Hayes Funeral Home,10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 409-925-3501.
