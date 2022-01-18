TEXAS CITY — Mr. Vernon Lee Perkins, Jr. was born August 23, 1943, to the late Mildred Riley and Vernon Lee Perkins, in Galveston, TX. Mr. Perkins went to be with the Lord, on Monday, January 10, 2022. Vernon was preceded in death by three brothers, Willie Charles Cole, Nathan Cole and Nathaniel Cole Walker; one sister, Ray Franette Sheppard; and one grandson, Christian Moore.
Vernon attended South Palo Alto, CA public schools. Vernon served as a beloved custodian for 25 years at Texas City, ISD, where he was promoted to the title of Supervisor and retired in 2015. Vernon loved his canon camera and provided pictures and videos to many in Galveston, County and beyond!
He was a faithful member of Hines Memorial Church of God in Christ for 29 years, and, was certified as a licensed minister in the Church God In Christ, Inc, under the auspices of Pastor Harry Allen.
He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Helen Johns Perkins; four children; Patina Rochelle Perkins and Tavares Ali Perkins of Haywood, CA; Roanita Perkins Callis of Katy, TX and Ariel Gamble of Galveston, TX; five grandchildren, Adrian Perkins of Haywood, CA; Shemar Moore, Rajohn Moore, Gionni Gamble and Ella Gamble of Galveston, TX; five brothers, Hermon Johnson (Robin) of Galveston, TX, Leroy Walker (Ruby) of La Marque, TX, Roosevelt Walker (Greta) of Texas City, TX, Pastor Sadallie Cole (Patricia) of Killeen, TX, and William Riley (Claudette) of Manvel, TX; four sisters, Sally Ornelas of Galveston, TX, Janice Cole Johnson of Texas City, TX, Sharon Brooks (Freddie) and Wanda Cole of Galveston, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family by marriage: Patricia Williams; Renice Ray (William); James Ball and Bobby Johns (Jan) of Texas City, TX; April Williams of La Marque, TX and Mae Francis (Merlin) of Dickinson, TX.
Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Hines Memorial COGIC, 4 S. Algeria St. in Texas City. Visitation service commences at 9:00am, followed by the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Vernon will be interred at Forest Park East Cemetery.
