HOUSTON — Aaron Schneider passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was born on August 31, 1934 in Galveston, TX to Louis and Esther Schneider and he was a proud BOI. He graduated from Ball High School and attended University of Texas.
Aaron was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Aaron was a good man who adored his family and always put them first. He never missed an opportunity to tell a story about the wild old days living in Galveston. He had a great sense of humor and was always making people laugh.
Aaron is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joyce Schneider; son, Allen Schneider; daughter, Debbie Lerner (Rodney); sister, Barbara Sue Schneider; grandsons, Ryan Peel (Crystal), Shawn Peel; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Peel. A private service was held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.