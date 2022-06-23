LA MARQUE, TX — Dwight Lynn Waggoner, 74, of La Marque passed on Friday, June 17th at Mainland Center Hospital at the age of 74.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marylyn Waggoner, daughter, Stacy Hood and her Husband Bart, son, Justin Waggoner and his wife Ashley and son, Chad Waggoner, grandchildren; Bryce Waggoner, Zachary Waggoner, Riley Waggoner, Dylan, Megan and Brooke Hood.
He was born on October, 4th 1947 to Louise and JT Waggoner. He was preceded in death by his Mom, Dad and his 2 older brothers, Robert, Jimmy, and nephew Lance Waggoner. As well as his daughter in law Tracie who was like a second daughter.
He began shipping out as a young teen. He went on to marry Marylyn Jackson who he would spend the next 55 years of his life with. He joined the Army in 1968 where he honorably served. He then spent the next 40 years working in management of the body shop at the local Dealership.
Dwight was a loving kind humble man who dedicated his life to his family and faith. His biggest accomplishments are as a friend, a Husband, an Uncle, daddy and PawPaw and he did a phenomenal job in all roles. He is living out his reward now in Heaven.
The viewing will be June 25, 2022 and start at 9 a.m. immediately followed at 10 a.m. with the service at Jeter Funeral Home in Friendswood. The procession is expected to start at 10:30 when he will be taken to Galveston County Memorial.
