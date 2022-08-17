Mary Lozica Milos

GALVESTON — Mary Lozica Milos, age 98, arrived safely within the gates of heaven on August 15, 2022, to join her beloved husband, parents, brother and other relatives and friends from her Galveston Community.

Mary was born on February 18, 1924, in Galveston to Barbara and John B. Lozica. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Dominican High School in 1942 where she was a member of the Sodality, the Athletic Club and served as the Vice President of the Glee Club. The friendships Mary made at Dominican lasted her lifetime.

