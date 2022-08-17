GALVESTON — Mary Lozica Milos, age 98, arrived safely within the gates of heaven on August 15, 2022, to join her beloved husband, parents, brother and other relatives and friends from her Galveston Community.
Mary was born on February 18, 1924, in Galveston to Barbara and John B. Lozica. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Dominican High School in 1942 where she was a member of the Sodality, the Athletic Club and served as the Vice President of the Glee Club. The friendships Mary made at Dominican lasted her lifetime.
Fate brought Mary and her future husband, Charlie, together when he immigrated from Yugoslavia and they met one day at her father's restaurant, John's Oyster Resort in Galveston. They were married on November 25, 1944. Together they raised their three children: Sonny, Paulette and Diane.
Mary successfully juggled her roles as a wife, mother and homemaker. She could often be found volunteering at the children's schools, serving as a room mother or officer of the mother's club. She helped with fund raisers using her cooking and baking skills. She could frequently be seen cheering her son, Sonny, at his athletic events. Mary was also a member of the Treasure Ball Association and made the pageant dresses and trains for both of her daughters.
Mary especially loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. They affectionately called her Nona, which is Yugoslav for grandmother. Holiday family gatherings were always special. Nona was an excellent cook and among her specialties was turkey dressing and potato salad.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Milos, Sr.; mother, Barbara Lozica; father, John B. Lozica; stepmother, Mary Lozica; and brother, John B. Lozica Jr. She is survived by her son, Sonny Milos and his wife Teri and their daughter Allie; Mary's daughter, Paulette Roeder, her children Kirsten Roeder and her son Charlie Roeder; her daughter Diane, her son Sean Hawes and his family Cody and Stoney Hawes, her daughter Brooke Murphy (Nona's Little Cookie) her husband Patrick and their children Piper, Payton, and Scarlett. She is also survived by her sister, Cecilia Carlson, and sister-in-law, Martha Lozica, as well as many nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Serving as pallbearers are Ron Sapio, Don Caballero, Sean Hawes, Charles Roeder, Mark Ott, and Patrick Murphy. Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Figari, Mickey Tiner and George Letsos.
Services will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 AM with the rosary at 11:30 AM and the funeral mass at 12 PM. The family will have a private burial following mass. Everyone is invited to attend a reception at Number 13 starting at 2:00 PM located at 7809 Broadway in Galveston.
