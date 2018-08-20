GALVESTON—Donna L. Ober Karn, age 78, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Center. She was born in Galveston, Texas on February 15, 1940. She was a 1958 graduate of Ball High School. After high school, she went to Baylor University and received her degree in journalism. She worked at several newspapers in the Waco area. Later, after moving to Galveston, she went back to college at the University of Houston in Clear Lake and received her master’s degree in teaching. She then taught at Galveston Catholic School and the Galveston Independent School District for several years before retiring.
She loved to needlepoint and go bird watching. She was very active at Moody Methodist Church, where she played hand bells and sang in the choir. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August (Pete) and Josephine Ober; and brother Mike Ober.
She is survived by her husband John Karn; daughter Pam Tuley and husband Tim; son Billy Schulz and wife Angela; sister Lynette (Scooter) Ostermayer and husband Ric; brother Joseph (Doc) Ober; grandchildren Courtney Schulz Powell and husband Preston, Carly Schulz, Anna-Laura Schulz Tisdale and husband Peyton, Matthew Tuley, Megan Tuley, Madison Tuley, Jacob Young and Matea Donna Schulz; great-grandchildren Charlotte Tanksley and Emma Powell; nieces Gerri Atkinson and Robbin Tauch; and nephew Ricci Ostermayer.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Reverend Raymond Pinard officiating.
The family would like to express a special thanks to A-Med Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Galveston Historical Foundation, 2228 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.