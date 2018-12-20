Willard Dent, surrounded by family, peacefully transitioned from this earthly life to go and be with the Lord and Savior on Friday December 14, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Avenue K Church of Christ in Galveston and visitation will begin at 11 A.M. Graveside services will be at 10:45 A.M. Monday, December 24, 2018 at the Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
He was a 1962 graduate of Central High School in Galveston and attended Texas Southern University before joining the military. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly and honorably served his country for 21 years until retirement.
After returning to the US, he became owner and operator of a successful antique shop in Galveston. Later, "Will" began a career in security, working for Delphi Guard at Pennzoil Sulphur. He also worked security for Pinkerton at Sterling Chemical and then as a security supervisor for Securitas at LBC.
Willard was baptized at Avenue K Church of Christ in Galveston. Later, he moved his membership to Mainland Church of Christ in Texas City where he had the honor of serving as a deacon then an elder. After 14 years, he returned to his roots in Galveston at Avenue K congregation where he remained a faithful member.
He is preceded in death by his parents Attorney Thomas Dent and wife Ethel Terry Dent, Clyde Carr and Freddie Anderson Patrick, as well as his brother Sterling Wayne Patrick.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of 22 years Gloria Dent, sons Kenneth Dent (Maurette) of New Orleans, Robert Dent of Houston, Michael Dent (Kimberly) of Texas City, Victor Dent of Washington, D.C., and a brother Robert Dent (Jamie) of Houston.
Willard is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of other family members and friends.
