Delores Jean Ramsey

SANTA FE — Delores Jean Ramsey, age 89 of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Delores was born on April 6, 1933 in Charleston, West Virginia and was a resident of Santa Fe, Texas for 46 years. Delores retired from UTMB, where she worked as newborn nursery nurse and was a member of First Love Pentecostal Church in Texas City. Delores was preceded in death by her husband David Ramsey Sr.; son David Ramsey Jr.; and multiple brothers and sisters.

Delores is survived by her daughters, Teresa Schanzer and husband Glenn, Pam VanNocker and husband Tim, Cindy Schaeper and husband Danny; grandchildren Michelle, Glenn II, Trey, Jeana, and Kent; great-grandchildren Jordan, Emily, Brayden, Christian, Ethan, Dylan, Ava, Sammie, and Chandler; great great-grandchildren Carson and Eden, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

