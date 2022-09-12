SANTA FE — Delores Jean Ramsey, age 89 of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Delores was born on April 6, 1933 in Charleston, West Virginia and was a resident of Santa Fe, Texas for 46 years. Delores retired from UTMB, where she worked as newborn nursery nurse and was a member of First Love Pentecostal Church in Texas City. Delores was preceded in death by her husband David Ramsey Sr.; son David Ramsey Jr.; and multiple brothers and sisters.
Delores is survived by her daughters, Teresa Schanzer and husband Glenn, Pam VanNocker and husband Tim, Cindy Schaeper and husband Danny; grandchildren Michelle, Glenn II, Trey, Jeana, and Kent; great-grandchildren Jordan, Emily, Brayden, Christian, Ethan, Dylan, Ava, Sammie, and Chandler; great great-grandchildren Carson and Eden, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Glenn Schanzer I, Tim VanNocker, Danny Schaeper, Glenn Schanzer II, Jeana Schanzer, Kent Dearmond, Jordan Evans, Emily Evans. Honorary Pallbearers are Trey Ramsey, Christian Schanzer, Ethan Schanzer, Brayden Dearmond, Dylan Dearmond, Ava Schanzer.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas. A funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Confederate Cemetery Alvin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice or to a local animal shelter.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
