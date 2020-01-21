Jerry Willis, 83, of Glen Rose, TX, passed away January 18, 2020.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Reuel and Nonie Willis of Galveston and brother Rudy Willis of Texas City.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Willis, children: Leigh Bedrich, Jerry and Shelly Willis, and Robert and Tracey Willis, grandchildren: James Bedrich, Wil Bedrich and Renee Santos, Katie and Brandon Duke, Matthew Willis, Emily and Cole Barbé, John Willis and Stephen Willis, great-grandchildren: Aubrie Duke and Emma Duke, as well as numerous extended family and friends.
