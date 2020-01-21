Wiley Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Jerry Willis, 83, of Glen Rose, TX, passed away January 18, 2020.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Reuel and Nonie Willis of Galveston and brother Rudy Willis of Texas City.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Willis, children: Leigh Bedrich, Jerry and Shelly Willis, and Robert and Tracey Willis, grandchildren: James Bedrich, Wil Bedrich and Renee Santos, Katie and Brandon Duke, Matthew Willis, Emily and Cole Barbé, John Willis and Stephen Willis, great-grandchildren: Aubrie Duke and Emma Duke, as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription